AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
1hEdited

Another model Democrat, to whom all can aspire. No doubt they're already writing the textbooks depicting him as a hero.

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2 replies by Diane L. Gruber and others
Ken France's avatar
Ken France
1h

Another sad sack state of affairs going on in America. These Marxist 🤡’s are hell bent on killing Trump. I’d be certain this was an inside job as getting past all that security isn’t a grad student job.

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