When will Democrats run out of their supply of Useful Idiots seeking martyrdom? Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn said the shooter was trying to carry out a “national tragedy” while all eyes were on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Cole Tomas Allen underestimated the protective capabilities of the US Secret Service, and was stopped at first contact.

A cabinet member from the Clinton Administration is promoting the violence (wink, wink, nod, nod) by claiming it is all Trump’s fault: “Trump’s violence has resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries. That is no justification for last night’s attack, of course, but it is part of what he has wrought in America. He has changed the script in Washington.” Thousands of deaths? Is he referring to fact that virtually all political violence comes from The Left and the “thousands” they have killed?

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SHOOTER SUPPORTED KAMALA HARRIS

Federal Election Commission records show that Allen donated $25 to Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign in October 2024. Dramatic video posted on social media by Trump shows Allen opening fire and rushing toward the ballroom. A law enforcement officer was shot, with the bullet hitting his bulletproof vest.

“He was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives as he ran into that checkpoint,” DC police chief Jeffrey Carroll said.

Allen, age 31, told police he was going after “administration officials” at the press gala inside the Washington Hilton hotel in Washington, DC, CBS News reported, citing sources. He didn’t specify if he was targeting anyone in particular, or if he was trying to kill President Trump specifically.

The shooting erupted just after 8:30 p.m., about 20 minutes after Trump and first lady Melania Trump had just made their grand entrance onto the dais.

PRESIDENT’S PRESS CONFERENCE

President Trump hosted a press conference at the White House shortly after the incident, joined by first lady Melania Trump, who appeared on the verge of tears when her husband mentioned prior assassination attempts. “Melania was very cognizant,” Trump said at the White House just over an hour after the chaotic scene across town. “It was a rather traumatic experience for her,” he added

“I heard a noise, and thought it was a tray going down,” he said. “We heard that noise, and it was either a tray or a bullet. I was hoping it was a tray.”

“He was running full blast,” Trump said during a press briefing at the White House after the incident. “And they got him before they got any further, I was very far away.”

“One officer was shot, but saved by the fact that he was wearing an obviously, a very good bulletproof vest,” Trump said from the White House briefing room. “He was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun.” He is in “great spirits,” Trump said.

The president vowed to headline a new, rescheduled correspondents’ dinner within 30 days and to rework his prepared remarks, in which he said he had been ready to rip into reporters.

Trump said he didn’t believe the gunman’s attack was related to the ongoing US-Israeli war in Iran. “It’s not going to deter me from winning the war in Iran. I don’t know if that had anything to do with it. I really don’t think so, based on what we know,” Trump told reporters at the White House press conference.

On March 30, 1981, just weeks into his first term, President Ronald Reagan was shot as he exited this same building, the Washington Hilton, following a speech.

ALLEN RUINED HIS LIFE

Allen, an engineering grad, has been charged with using a firearm during a crime of violence and with assault of a federal officer, Jeanine Pirro, the US Attorney for the District of Columbia, said yesterday. It is likely more charges will be coming.

The crazed gunman attempted to barge into the ballroom of approximately 2,500 people, which included the first couple, Vice President JD Vance, Trump cabinet members and journalists. [Was the ENTIRE cabinet in attendance?] Secret Service agents whisked away the president and first lady as other guests took cover underneath their tables.

Allen appeared to gain entry into the hotel by paying for a room and smuggled a cache of weapons inside, officials said. A volunteer told The Post that they saw him assemble a long weapon “in [an] unsecured room” before making a mad dash towards the ballroom. Authorities seized a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives when they nabbed Allen.

Allen apparently trekked from his home in California to Chicago before heading to Washington, DC. The shooter, blasted by Trump as a “sick” individual, was swiftly taken down in the lobby by the Secret Service and hauled off from the hotel in the back of an ambulance.

“At this point it does appear he is a lone actor, a lone gunman,” Carroll said. “There does not appear to be any sort of danger to the public.”

FBI agents were later seen raiding Allen’s Torrance, CA address.

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