Alpenrose, the Portland-born dairy brand, founded by Swiss immigrant Florian Cadonau in 1916, will shut down it’s butter production facility in the suburb of Clackamas just a few years after taking it over, continuing a long-term trend of winding down operations in Oregon. Alpenrose announced Monday that it will “consolidate the company’s dairy operations” to focus on milk production by moving this activity to it’s Kent, Washington facility. That means closing down the facility in Clackamas, a Portland suburb, that co-manufactures private label butter and sour cream, the company said, effective March 31st this year.

In 2019 records indicate the Alpenrose dairy had approximately 150 employees in Oregon. At its peak following the acquisition of Larsen’s Creamery in Clackamas in late 2022, the combined companies reportedly had 163 employees.

“FACED ECONOMIC HEADWINDS” IN OREGON

In 2022, Alpenrose bought the Larsen’s Creamery plant in Clackamas with the goal of expanding its dairy products portfolio, but the company said it’s since “faced economic headwinds.” No doubt, these headwinds have something to do with the business-killing policies that Democrats love, which have been pushed extra hard by the current governor, Tina Kotek, and her immediate predecessor, Kate Brown. Check out some of the other Oregon-grown businesses that have recently left the state.

Despite the upcoming closure of the Clackamas facility, Alpenrose says they will continue to distribute their products to grocery stores across the Pacific Northwest.

“With the purchase of Larsen’s Creamery, our plan was to grow our dairy manufacturing offerings and footprint,” Alpenrose CEO Dusty Highland said in a statement. “However, worsening butter market economics and a shift in the competitive landscape has impacted the facility’s financial performance. Ultimately, we couldn’t find a sustainable solution to continue production long-term. Decisions like this are never easy. The most difficult part is the impact it will have on our dedicated employees and their families.”

About 35 employees will be impacted by the closure, and the company said it is providing severance packages and is “actively working to support employees during the transition.”