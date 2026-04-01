A young Richard Williams during his Air Force years.

Just for fun, on March 8th, Honduran National Bairon Posada-Hernandez, age 34, decided to shove two men onto Manhattan subway tracks: Richard Williams, age 83, and John Pena, age 30. Pena & bystanders helped pull Williams back onto the platform moments before a train rolled into the station. Williams was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery for a brain bleed. After the surgery, he had no brain activity so, on March 17th, his family made the difficult decision to remove him from life support. Pena suffered shoulder & knee injuries and is now recovering at home.

Williams was walking on the platform with a cane, waiting for a train at around noon, when Posada-Hernandez suddenly shoved him with full force. “The defendant pushed him with such force with both of his hands that (Williams) flew onto the tracks and landed directly on his face,” Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Julie Noble told the court at his arraignment.

Share

DID BLUE SANCTUARIES PROTECT THIS SERIAL CRIMINAL?

“Bairon Posada-Hernandez is a serial criminal and four-time deported illegal alien from Honduras who should never have been able to walk our streets and harm innocent Americans,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis.

He first entered the country January 2, 2008, and has been deported four different times, most recently in 2020. He has a conviction in New Jersey for entering the US illegally, and a Texas conviction for re-entering illegally. It was unclear when he re-entered the US for a fifth time, DHS said.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged a detainer for Posada-Hernandez, asking New York not to release him back onto the streets. However, New York gives sanctuary to criminal illegals which limits their cooperation between local and federal authorities.

Cops picked Hernandez up at a Brooklyn taxpayer-funded homeless shelter about 5 am on March 10th and charged him with felony assault. He was arraigned the following day and ordered held on $100,000 cash bail or a $300,000 bond. The charges were later upgraded to felony murder and bail was revoked.

Posada-Hernandez’s criminal history includes 15 prior charges, including aggravated assault, simple assault, domestic violence, obstruction of police, possession of a weapon and drug possession. There is no record whether or not prosecutors bothered to prosecute him, nor whether he ever spent time in prison. After all, part of sanctuary ideology is to let illegal aliens do whatever they want, especially if they are “of color.”

NOTE: This writer has seen several photos of this illegal. Is he really only 34? He looks like he is in in late 40s. We know that many illegals carry fake IDs which can include incorrect birth dates. See if you agree with me by clicking here.

RETIRED AIR FORCE VET MURDERED WHILE SHOPPING

Richard Williams’ death has been ruled a homicide. Following his military service as an Air Force jet mechanic, Williams became a successful entrepreneur and founded a company that manufactured bulletproof materials. His family described him as a resilient individual who had recently celebrated beating a five-year battle with prostate cancer before the incident on March 8, 2026.

“He was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather and a kind generous man whose life was centered around those he loved,” granddaughter Jackie Bilog, age 37, said outside the courtroom, fighting tears following Hernandez’s arraignment.

His daughter, Diane Williams, said her father “loved Manhattan,” and spoke to him just before he left his home on Roosevelt Island to head into the Big Apple, telling her, ‘Honey, I’m going to go now. I’m going into the city.’” Williams had beaten prostate cancers just six months ago, and had found a new lease on life.

“He was out shopping,” Debbie Williams, another daughter, said. “He was out, going on the subway. He’s fully independent. He battled cancer, he got through that…. He was living his best life and then this had to happen. I can’t imagine why anybody would consider pushing a person,” she said. “It’s beyond me.”

“I want him to go to the Venezuela prison, the worst place he could go to,” his daughter, Debbie, told a newspaper. “I want him to suffer for the rest of his life. Prison justice would be appropriate.”

Great idea, Debbie!

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.