AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Donna's avatar
Donna
5d

🤬🤬🤬

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Jim H's avatar
Jim H
3d

In a case like this the illegal should never walk among free and innocent people ever again 🤬‼️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

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