Loyola U student, Sheridan Gorman,

“This was not inevitable . . . This was a choice. And our daughter paid the price for it.” The Sheridan Gorman family said. Yes, it was a choice by the Biden Regime and then it was a choice by Chicago authorities.

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Venezuelan Jose Medina-Medina was arrested by the Biden Regime after he entered the country illegally in 2023. Wanting ever more unvetted foreign nationals to vote for Democrats, they released him into America instead of sending him back to Venezuela. Within weeks, he was arrested in Chicago for shoplifting at Macy’s, but allegedly skipped his trial. Since he was living in Chicago during this murder, can we assume authorities did not bother to issue an arrest warrant and/or did not bother to look for him? On March 19th 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman paid the price.

GOV. PRITZKER LOVES VIOLENT ILLEGALS

On Thursday, Gorman, who grew up in Yorktown Heights, NY, was walking with her friends at Tobey Prinz Beach around 1:30am, enjoying the Northern Lights, less than a mile from Loyola University. A masked man walked up to the group, pulled out a gun, and began firing at them. Gorman was shot in the neck as she tried to flee and died at the scene. No one else in the group was shot. She was only a few weeks away from finishing her first year of college at Loyola.

NOTE: Tobey Prinz Beach is barely 23 miles from the Broadview ICE Facility where the governor’s goons were rioting for weeks this winter, trying to protect the murderers, rapists, child abusers from being arrested and deported. Governor Pritzker has made it very clear that he likes murders, especially by “newcomers.”

Nearby surveillance footage captured Medina-Medina walking on West Pratt Boulevard, just north of the private Jesuit institution, before entering a nearby apartment building minutes later, where internal cameras recorded him without his mask on, according to an arrest report. He is being charged with first-degree murder. Stranger on stranger violence seems to be common with “newcomers.”

HEARTBROKEN FAMILY

“Sheridan was our daughter, our sister, and the heart of our family. She was full of life, full of kindness, and full of a love that she gave freely to everyone around her,” her family said in a statement. “She made people feel seen. She made people feel valued. Whether it was her friends, her family, or someone she had just met, Sheridan had a way of leaving people better than she found them.”

"She had her entire life ahead of her -- her education, her future, her family, the countless lives she would have touched. All of that was taken in a moment."

“What happened to Sheridan cannot be reduced to the idea of someone being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” the statement continued. “This is not an abstraction. This is the loss of a daughter. The loss of a sister. The loss of a future filled with milestones that will now never come. Our family is forever changed.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS ASKED ABOUT THIS LATEST PREVENTABLE MURDER

Venezuela emptied its prisons and insane asylums and sent their inmates to invade the US during Biden’s tenure. Venezuela sent all of its most violent and dangerous criminals to cross the US border. On Monday, President Donald Trump was asked about the murder.

“It’s devastating. These people were let in by Biden. We’re getting them out. We’re getting them out fast. That’s why ICE is so important. They’re doing such a good job. This, this animal ... came in through Joe Biden, with his open door policy and his border czar Kamala, who never saw the border, never made one phone call,” Trump said.

“All the ICE people, you see, they all know me. Everyone knows me. They like me. I speak to them all the time. [Harris] didn’t make one phone call during four years [that] she was the border czar,” Trump said. “This person [Medina] came in through the open door policy of Joe Biden and we have others. We’re taking them out by the tens of thousands. We’re doing a great job, but it’s a shame they’ve hurt our country.”

“In Venezuela, their crime rate went down 72 percent. You know why? Because they took the criminals out of Caracas, and they put them along your border. And they said, ‘if you ever come back, we’re going to kill you,’” Trump remarked in 2024.

Unfortunately for Sheridan and all who loved her, Trump was right

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