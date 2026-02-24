There are many ways that politicians reveal that they are racist toward black Americans. Right now, virtually every Democrat in the US House and Senate are displaying their racism (yes, this includes all the well-heeled blacks) when they repeatedly claim that blacks are not capable of getting voter ID.

Desperate to get the “black vote,” along comes California’s failed governor, trust fund baby Gavin Newsom, who has never held a real job because he is super wealthy, claiming to be “I am like you. I can’t read” to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and a mostly black audience in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday. Notice the change in the cadence of his speech from the way he normally talks: