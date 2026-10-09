One of my subscribers, John Vezmar, as Editor in Chief for RightRepublic.com, wrote this article 26 years ago when George W. Bush and Albert Gore were running for president. John was born and raised in South Africa (SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW) and spent his working years in the Portland, Oregon area. [I am not revealing his current location in order to protect him from hate-filled Liberals.] For John, reading this recently was, to quote Yogi Berra, “deja vu all over again” with the midterms coming up.

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John’s 2026 take:

With today’s communist, socialist, Muslim, anti-Semitic candidates, the Democrat Party has proudly blossomed into a full-blown commie organization with autocratic, despotic goals. This business with the high price of diesel fuel smacks of manipulation by globalist bankers and investment houses that hope for a Democrat Congress to impeach Trump. Recent history has taught me to consider conspiracies when bad news is directed at President Trump and Republicans.

America’s Vanishing Freedom

09/08/2000

By John Vezmar, Editor in Chief, RightRepublic.com

If you missed the Fox News Channel’s one-hour show “Vanishing Freedom” when it first aired some months ago, you can catch it this weekend.

The program brings into sharp focus the threat every freedom-loving American faces from big government and the bureaucratic red-tape of regulation designed to control what we do, when we do it and how we do it.

If there’s anything we’ve learned in these past eight years it is that Bill Clinton and Al Gore represent big government, big government spending and tight government regulation. While they claim to have cut the federal government, the truth is the Clinton-Gore administration has gutted the US military while hiring tens-of-thousands of civilian bureaucrats to satisfy one of their major financial supporters, the unions and their Democrat labor bosses.

Vanishing Freedom will leave you with little doubt that Bill Clinton and Al Gore are peas out of the same big government pod - that their agenda will increase federal government regulation so their trial lawyer friends (who have given the Democrats more than $12 million) can in turn pocket millions by either defending the government or suing those corporations which don’t comply with government regulations -- a clever way to repay your financial backers.

While most American males find big government programs and regulation abhorrent, that majority of women voters who twice elected Bill Clinton and Al Gore appear to suffer from a form of sexual frustration which sways them to vote for a candidate based on the his “cuteness” or, as in Al Gore’s case, ability to publicly kiss his wife.

These are the women who elected Bill Clinton not once, but twice because they have been convinced the government is a “sugar daddy” designed by Democrats to take care of them and their children since it “takes a leftist village to raise a child.”

The Democrat Party, it seems to me, has come to represent an old Soviet Union-style leftist political machine which becomes “Big Daddy” by promising to care for you while you’re unwittingly being choked to death by government regulations and corruption as the ‘big lie’ machine (the entertainment industry and the liberal mainstream media) brainwash you, and your children, from the cradle to the grave.

This is the nightmare that is slowly killing America’s spirit and the American dream of liberty, justice and the pursuit of happiness.

The old story about the frog sitting in a pot of cold water being slowly heated until it’s too late to realize it’s being boiled is an apt description of what’s happening to today’s America.

The leftist mainstream media is now the propaganda arm of the Democrat Party. Dan Rather has become the Democrat Party’s propagandist-in-chief, using CBS’s television and radio network newsrooms to fill the airwaves with a pro Democrat agenda while aiding and abetting the on-going cover-ups of the multitude of Clinton-Gore administration scandals.

The other two major broadcast networks and cable news networks (with the exception of the Fox News Channel) are not far behind CBS in playing similar roles carrying the Democrat Party’s politically correct propaganda messages that brand America’s corporations as evil, conservatives as Nazis or fascists, and Christians the personification of Satan.

Now homosexuals, aided and abetted by the Clinton-Gore administration and their liberal mainstream media friends and enablers, dictate what is or is not acceptable to America’s families. Since Al Gore’s Democrat Party convention in Los Angeles, we’ve learned that the Boy Scouts of America do not represent family values while homosexuality is considered ‘normal’ and acceptable.

The American Civil Liberties Union opposes prayer in school and almost everywhere else in public except a church, but now proudly defends the “rights” of NAMBLA (North American Man-Boy Love Association) to promote homosexual behavior between gay men and innocent young boys.

Has American society become so numbed by the constant beat of sexual perversion and violence by the media that we are not sickened by the thought of innocent young boys falling prey to aggressive homosexuals prowling our neighborhoods for boy “lovers”?

Are we to expect another group to form the North American Man-Girl Love Association to claim it has a right to lure our prepubescent daughters into sexual liaisons?

Diane’s Note: WOW, even before the Muslim invasion, John foresaw how men having sex with little girls and calling it “marriage” would become “normal.”

And will the ACLU defend their right to do so?

Will society turn a blind eye to serial killers organizing and claiming their right to kill again and again because that’s the only way they can experience sexual gratification?

If you think this is too far-fetched consider what has happened to the Boy Scouts of America, to the tobacco companies who manufacture a legal product, to Bill Gates and Microsoft, to the oil companies that make our economy work, to law-abiding gun owners and manufacturers who have committed no crimes, to school prayer which is banned, to the white victims of black “hate” crimes who are ignored by the liberal mainstream media, to the boy victims of homosexuals who are quickly forgotten by the media, to any conservative Christian who dares to openly speak about his faith in Christ, to the police departments tarred as racist for employing racial profiling to prevent crime, and to Dr. Laura, black listed by the gay/lesbian community and the mainstream media.

On November 7, 2000 this country votes for a new president, US Congress and US Senate. Who you vote for will determine this country’s future for the next 30 years.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.