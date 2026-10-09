AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
Oct 9

You have the diesel fuel problem nailed! We farm in the PNW and use off-road pink diesel for all our equipment. I told my husband that we needed to get our tanks filled as soon as I heard Trump announce that off-road pink diesel was going to be made available to truckers at the lower price. The fuel company we buy from zipped out an email a couple days later to tell us that pink diesel could not be used by truckers because the police will ticket you if they pull you over and the $100 dollars per tank savings using off-road fuel would amount to a $1,000 dollar ticket. When I read the email, it had a terse list of FAQ to persuade drivers using card lock stations to not use the cheapest diesel. The international bankers created the oil “cartel” and are doing all they can to make Americans suffer to keep President Trump from breaking up their power. We haven’t heard of any shortage of oil for home heating. Why isn’t it being reported that there is a shortage if oil is not getting through the strait? It isn’t just the nuclear-ambitious, oil-rich Iran we are fighting a war against. The independent fuel provider we use is a conservative family-run company that is part of a nationwide consortium. You can bet they were forced to send out the FYI email. 😖

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6 replies by Diane L. Gruber and others
David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
Oct 9

It's called the "long march " for a reason. Too bad our side doesn't seem to have a similar program in place.

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4 replies by Diane L. Gruber and others
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