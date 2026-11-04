AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
8m

America remains the world’s last best hope, and Trump still has two years to fight for it. Anger and sadness are no reason to let the DSA’s ambitions go unanswered. The proposals Diane Gruber describes would strip away independent checks while handing politicians greater control over livelihoods and property. Workers deserve better than exchanging a private employer for a political master who also controls their avenues of appeal. Defending liberty now means organizing locally, exposing what candidates actually support, and demanding that Republicans use the authority they retain. Trump should wield his veto without apology. Fight, fight, fight for liberty. The people eager to dismantle constitutional restraints have no claim to our surrender.

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
12m

https://timothywiney.substack.com/p/bwah-ha-ha-ha-ha-00d

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