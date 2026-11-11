Pakistan is shown in pink.

In honor of those who sacrifice to keep us free and those who continue to sacrifice, I am publishing an article written this summer by Vito DeBellis who went to Lake Oswego High School, Lake Oswego, Oregon with my husband. Vito wrote it in honor of America’s 250th Anniversary.

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I joined the US Air Force on January 14, 1963. They sent me to Lackland AFB, outside of San Antonio, TX for basic training and then to Amarillo AFB, in Amarillo, TX for tech school where I was trained as an administrative clerk and given a top secret clearance. My first duty station after basic training and tech school was the 320th Bomb Wing at Mather Air Force Base in Sacramento, CA.



After a year, it looked like my entire four years would be spent there and I wanted to go overseas. I put in for Worldwide Overseas. The military, always willing to take advantage of a sucker, sent me right out of the world to Peshawar Air Station, in Pakistan for 15 months. [This is where they shot Osama Bin Laden decades later.]

NOTE: Peshawar is shown in map above.



This was a strict Muslim area where they hide their women. There was no alcohol. There were no nightclubs. In fact, everything that’s important to a single, 20-year-old American male was not there. To make things harder, they made me the Classified Control Clerk in charge of highly classified documents written in code. I was unable to read the code, but I was counseled by the 1st Sargent that, if I did not handle these documents correctly, I could find myself in the stockade.

While I was there, war broke out between (Muslim) Pakistan and (Hindu) India. If we had to bug out suddenly (because our base was being bombed), I was instructed to destroy all the classified documents. I made it through the 15 months. Vietnam had become a major conflict while I was in Pakistan, and some airmen were being sent there. I lucked out. I only had nine months left on my enlistment and was sent to Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX to finish my enlistment.



When I look back on my life, being sent to Peshawar was one of the most important things that happened to me. It made me realize how lucky I was to be born in the USA. All the freedoms and living conditions that we take for granted are not available in a large part of this world.



Vito DeBellis

USAF 01/14/1963-01/13/1967

A Proud American

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.