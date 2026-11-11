AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Deborah Taylor's avatar
Deborah Taylor
2h

Happy Veterans Day to YOU and to every single Patriot reading this.

God bless YOU and your loved ones for your great sacrifices for America!

YOU are highly regarded, dearly loved, and greatly honored and appreciated!

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Ken France's avatar
Ken France
3h

Happy Veterans Day to all our Veterans and active US Military members.

USAF Jul 1979-May 1990

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