NEVER FORGET! NEVER FORGET! There was a one-story building next to one of the towers that served as its lobby: "Plop, plop, plop" could be heard inside that lobby. Someone asked "what is that noise?" Answer: "People are jumping out the windows instead of being burned to death. They are landing on the roof, causing this noise." Never forget that 19 radical Islamic terrorists, funded by Globalists, the Global Communist Party, the Muslim Brotherhood & the terror state of Iran, did something we never thought possible on American soil. They slaughtered 3,000 innocent human beings and maimed 20,000 more on a single day.

George starts the“Get Real” podcast reminiscing about how his friend saved all 1,000 employees in his firm after the first Jihadist airplane struck his tower. Diane and Steve follow up about how the Clinton Administration failed to listen to the intelligence reports which revealed that the Jihadists were about to implement a terrorist attack against America.

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Diane discusses how Roe v Wade lead directly to eleven jurors on the Clancy trial wanting to acquit a woman who strangled her three little kids to death. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW. Did that same violent mind set, which does not respect human life at any stage of life, lead to Charlie Kirk’s assassination by a 24-year-old misfit? Steve follows up with more details about the heartbreaking murders of three beautiful children.

Listen to our 26-minute podcast by clicking here.

The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on September 9th. This retired Oregon attorney joined via phone, from our beach house at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, in Washington State. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

Muslims vs Islamists Diane L. Gruber · Sep 8 In my articles I sometimes refer to “Islamists” because they are one of the biggest threats to Americans and America in this century. The primary difference between a Muslim and an Islamist is that the former is a person who practices a religion and the later is a person who follows or exercises a political ideology of dominance over all non-Muslims. Al… Read full story