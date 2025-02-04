Last July, Joe Kent speaks to Americans at a town hall in Ilwaco, WA.

I was thrilled to learn that Joe Kent, twice the Republican candidate for congress, 2022 & 2024, from Washington’s Third District, had been chosen to be Trump 47’s director of The National Counterterrorism Center.

@realDonaldTrump on Truth Social:

It is my pleasure to nominate Joe Kent as the Director of the National Counter Terrorism Center. As a Soldier, Green Beret, and CIA Officer, Joe has hunted down terrorists and criminals his entire adult life. Above all, Joe knows the terrible cost of terrorism, losing his wonderful wife, Shannon, a Great American Hero, who was killed in the fight against ISIS. Joe continues to honor her legacy by staying in the fight. Joe will help us keep America safe by eradicating all terrorism, from the jihadists around the World, to the cartels in our backyard.

Congratulations Joe!

Kent responded “It’s an honor to serve our nation again, time to keep our nation safe & strong!”

KENT IS WELL QUALIFIED FOR THE JOB

Kent, age 44, was endorsed by President Trump when he ran in 2022 and again when he ran in 2024 to represent Washington’s Third Congressional District. Each time, he was narrowly beat by the extremely well-funded Democrat, Marie Gluesenkamp-Perez.

Kent is a graduate of Norwich University, a military college in Northfield, Vermont, and a 20-year veteran of the Army. Raised in Portland, Oregon, he enlisted in the US Army at age 18 as an infantryman and served 11 combat deployments. He served in the 75th Ranger Regiment, Army Special Forces, and the Intelligence Support Activity. In 2018, Kent left the Army and began working for the CIA's Special Activities Center.

During the election debates and the two times I have attended his town halls,^ he displayed a broad grasp of the problems facing America and Americans. It was obvious he understood how we arrived in the current economic and foreign affairs mess, and provided ways to get us out of both. His mindset could best be summed up with the phrase “the US government exists to look out for the American people,” which he repeated several times at each debate.

In January 2019, Kent’s wife, Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent, a Navy cryptologic technician, was killed by an Islamic State group suicide bomber in northeastern Syria, leaving him with two toddlers. He immediately left the CIA and returned home to raise his sons near his parents. He lives in Yacolt, Washington and works as a tech project manager. On October 31, 2023, Kent married Heather Kaiser.

Kent’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

^In October 2023, a friend and I arranged a Meet & Greet for Kent on the Long Beach Peninsula, Pacific County.