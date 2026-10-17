AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
Oct 18

Google has a monopoly on search (and now on AI-generated "truth") because it has brokered deals with device makers to make Google the default search engine on their devices, and most people are clueless about this and about how Google lies to them, most often by omission. You as an individual can implement your own "breakup remedy" by simply going to your favorite browser on each device and changing its default search engine to - anything but Google.

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