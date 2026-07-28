AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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kathy's avatar
kathy
5h

Two weeks ago I paid $3.34 a gallon for gas in NC, where I paid $1.69 2 days before Biden took office in 2021.

One week after he took office I paid $3.38 at the same station, and it went over $5. Gas has still been cheaper under Trump than ANY time in the Biden Administration, except when they ran the price down a little just before the 2024 election.

Democrats will NOT reduce the price of gas, not ever. The afternoon of Biden’s Inauguration Day, he (or the autopen) signed all those executive orders, crippling our oil and gas and coal production.

People are DYING from heat in Europe because their Green Energy can’t produce enough energy for them to have AC. Or manufacturing. Between Muslim immigrants and destruction of their energy producing capability , they are committing voluntary suicide.

Isn't THAT, boys and girls, what Democrats want for US? Asking for a friend …

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1 reply by Diane L. Gruber
David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
3h

I love the meme at the top of your article. Here is how I been saying it: At the heart of Marxism is Marx's most famous platitude: "From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs". It astounds me that the average revolutionary never thinks about this. Who determines what your "ability" is? How does the Revolution extract the fruits of your "ability" without paying you, in a property-less society? What if the Revolution decides that your special ability is digging ditches? What if you don't want to dig ditches for free? Goodness, so many questions that our communist wannabes never think about: READ: "A Lesson in Communism from our Two Earliest Colonies": https://daveziffer.substack.com/p/a-lesson-in-communism-from-our-two

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