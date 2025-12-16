The inflation rate was 1.4% when Trump 45 left office. It was 4.1% when Biden staggered out of the White House.

Democrats create or find a word, then the Fake Media, like squawking parrots, repeats it until it is time to move on to the next Democrat propaganda word or phrase. The America-Last Cult repeats it again & again & again hoping to hide the failure of Liberal policies and/or convince We The People that Republicans are corrupt, incompetent or evil. Their latest word is “affordability.” Yes, Republicans are now using it as well. While this is irritating to me (I have long since trained myself not to use Democrat propaganda words), I believe this is one word which will serve Republicans and hurt Democrats. The facts are everywhere: Biden harmed everyday working people at all income levels, as well as retirees. Trump 47’s policies are improving our lives.

DIANE GREW UP WITH A SWIMMING POOL

The best way I can explain the difference between the economy of the 1940s, 50s, 60s & 70s and the economy now is to discuss my childhood. My father, born in 1923, came home from WWII in late 1945 without a penny to his name. By 1959 him & my mother had three daughters, and a five bedroom, two bath house (about 3,500 square feet) with a swimming pool & two-car garage. Family money, you ask? Nope! Inheritance? Nope! He won the lottery? Nope! AND my father supported a family of five on a 10th grade education. Impossible, you say? Yes, today that is impossible. When I was growing up this was commonplace, in part because an earner was allowed to keep most of his income. Today, various government entities confiscate between 40-50% of the average earner’s income. With what is left over he/she must pay property taxes, sales taxes, et al.

In addition, inflation has increasingly eaten up the purchasing power of the earner’s income. A dollar in 1975 is equivalent in purchasing power to about $6.02 today. The dollar had an average inflation rate of 3.66% per year between 1975 and today, producing a cumulative price increase of 502.19%. This means that today’s average prices are 6.02 times as high as average prices in 1975, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer price index. A dollar today only buys 16.611% of what it could buy back then.

2025 DOLLAR WORTH 16.611 PERCENT OF 1975 DOLLAR ! ! ! ! ! ! !

COMPARING 1975 TO 2025

Young Americans, middle-aged Americans, heck, virtually all Americans have a right to be angry. The policies implemented locally, statewide and nationally these last 50 years have combined to cause the “affordability” problem we are currently facing.

1975 Nominal income: $7,600 — 2025 Nominal income $65,000

House:

1975: Cost 51.7% of income. Average house cost $39,300. I find this figure interesting as my hubby & I bought our first house for $35,000 in Portland, Oregon in 1976.

2025: Costs 803% of income. Average house cost $522,200.

Car:

1975: Average cost $4,200, 55% of income.

2025: Average cost $48,800, 75% of income.

College/University Tuition:

1975: $2,165, 28% of income.

2025: $42,000, 65% of income.

Groceries:

1975: Gallon of Milk $1.50, Dozen Eggs $.84, Pound of Ground Beef $.39, Loaf of Bread $.39, Pound of Fresh Fruit/Vegetable $.30.

2025: Gallon of Milk $4.02, Dozen Eggs $2.52, Pound of Ground Beef $5.98, Loaf of Bread $2.50, Pound of Fresh Fruit/Vegetable $1.90.

Entertainment:

1975: Movie Ticket $2.05, Concert Ticket $6.50, Amusement Park Ticket $7.00, Night Out (Bar/Restaurant) $12.00, Music Festival Ticket $10.00.

2025: Movie Ticket $23.10, Concert Ticket $230.00, Amusement Park Ticket $120.00, Night Out (Bar/Restaurant) $55.00, Music Festival Ticket $275.00.

DEMS’ HYPOCRISY IS MIND BOGGLING!

Democrats and their public relations firm, AKA Legacy Media, did not use the propaganda word “affordability” when the Biden Regime spent four years increasing food inflation from 1.4 percent to over 20 percent. SEE THE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW. The elderly and others on fixed income suffered the most. Moreover, Liberal policies created by Democrats and RINOs have been transferring money from those who earn it to huge government bureaucracies for three generations now.

The lack of “affordability” did not happen overnight, but the Biden Regime did perform a “double tap” to crush the working class with their massive spending schemes. Inflation essentially started in 1913 with adoption of the income tax system and creation of the Federal Reserve Bank. However, it took Democrats’ HUGE tax increases, called the “Great Society,” in the 1960s, to push the middle class down the economic ladder, decade by decade. Democrats owned the House, the Senate & the White House then. Like carnival barkers, they claimed this massive new revenue would pull people out of poverty. It didn’t. Most of it was & is sucked up by bureaucrats, politicians’ friends, family & cronies, fraudsters, NGOs, et al. Poverty did not decrease until the Trump 45 Administration, 60 years later.

Then, via the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Democrats transferred many high-wage jobs to other countries. They owned the House, the Senate & the White House during Clinton’s first two years in office. It was a perfect storm, generations in the making, to arrive at the “affordability crisis” we have today.

