Most Americans now recognize that Affirmative Action was a failure which did a great deal of damage to American society, created victims of all races and divided Americans. It's next generation, Diversity Equity & Inclusion (AKA Didn’t Earn It) is an even bigger and more destructive failure as evidenced by the Democrat hatred recently spewed at 59 polite white South African refugees who were holding American flags as they arrived here. One black “internet influencer” went so far as to threaten them. See the video below. The hatred starts at 12:52 minute mark.

In 1974 Americans were sold on Affirmative Action as a temporary leg up for African-Americans in the workplace & in college admissions because they had been held back by segregation in the Democrat-controlled South, and just plain treated poorly throughout most of the country. We were not told that non-black Americans would forever be held back because of their skin color, nor were we told that it would morph into special privileges for everyone except straight white American men, ie, DEI.

Share

HELPING BLACKS MORPHED INTO STOMPING ON WHITES

From the end of WWII to the mid-1980s, large employers routinely gave aptitude tests to every white-collar hire, even for the lowliest job such as file clerk, because they wanted employees who were be capable of learning and being promoted within the company. The landmark case Griggs v. Duke Power Co., spelled the beginning of the end of aptitude tests because blacks did not fare as well as whites.

Affirmative Action morphed into quotas, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, massive discrimination against whites, especially white men, and just plain hatred toward “certain races.” America is now suffering because too many unqualified people are holding jobs they cannot handle and are in colleges where they can’t keep up with the coursework. Frustrated, they are blaming capitalism & demanding reparations, and/or blaming Jews & rioting on campuses.

In order to get these black cohorts into college, high school grades had to be inflated and social failures (crime, cheating) ignored. In order to get these new Affirmative Action cohorts a college degree, grades had to be inflated, antisocial behaviors (crime, cheating) had to be ignored and we had to pretend that various ‘Victims’ Studies’ majors had been “educated.”

Had Affirmative Action been used as intended, to remove race from the equation, but not to lower standards; had it been accepted by these black cohorts as the opportunity to achieve, and had they busted their ass to do so, it would have demonstrated its value and fulfilled its purpose. It didn’t.

Over the three generations of its existence, Affirmative Action would have seen these black Americans rise to the opportunities provided, study hard, stop the social failures, achieve and then demonstrate their achievement to their children, who would have imitated their successful parents, a positive feedback loop would have been created, and society would be better-off, as well as these family members.

This did not happen because standards were lowered.

Either the underlying assumptions were wrong, or the reduction of standards as excuses for the failure to achieve became a negative feedback loop, or both.

Diversity Equity & Inclusion is simply Affirmative Action on methenamine. The logical result is failures on meth. If people are given opportunities and fail or refuse to take advantage of them, those opportunities, finite resources, are wasted. Those who could have profited from those opportunities, (whites & others) individuals and American society, are the losers.

The only proof anyone needs that Affirmative Action has failed is that, after almost three generations, we still have it, and way too many Americans are screaming for more.

The racist hatred starts at 12:52 minute mark: