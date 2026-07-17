The“Get Real” pundits start this week’s discussion with George explaining how wealthy Indians colonized Uganda. They now own 60% of the country’s wealth, even thought they represent only 1% of the Ugandan population. The colonizers own virtually all the real estate. They rent tin shacks to poor Ugandans and feel no humanity when they evict them. George’s charity tried to establish a medical clinic for poor people in Uganda but the Indian colonizers would not allow them. NYC’s mayor, a Communist & Islamist, owns millions in real estate in Uganda.

The Islamist began his July 3rd speech by insulting America’s first president. Steve analyzes the difference between Communist Islamist Zohran Mamdani’s Hate-America speech and President Donald J. Trump’s Love-America speech.

Diane explains why she wants President Trump to wrap up the Iran Conflict.

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on July 15th. This retired Oregon attorney joined them, via phone, from our mountain cabin in the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, near Mt. Rushmore. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.