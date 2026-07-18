AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Holly S.'s avatar
Holly S.
3h

Thanks, Diane, for posting Krauthammer’s timeless take on President Trump. It applies today as much as when he wrote it. The establishment of both parties so demonized Trump exactly because he threatened their gravy train as Charles explained. The ferocity with which Trump was branded a liar, cheat, racist and misogynist was always a “tell” that professional politicians planned to blow up his candidacy and later his presidency. If an outsider could be successful, the system could be fixed and we can’t have that!

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Mary Ann Caton's avatar
Mary Ann Caton
2h

Everything Krauthammer said comports with everything in Trump's book "The Art of the Deal" which also sheds light on his presidency: see a problem and fix it efficiently as he did with the Commodore Hotel in NYC.

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