A Strong Voice Has Been Silenced
Trump's Unofficial Lieutenant Is Dead, Democrats Cheer
“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump announced on social media. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”
CHARLIE WOULD TALK TO ANYONE
Once The Left captured the public schools via the US Department of Education, which President Carter established in 1979,^ the indoctrination began. Charlie, born in 1993, was intuitive enough to understand what garbage he and his classmates were being fed. Charlie was age 18 when he started Turning Point USA in Chicago in 2011. He gently persuaded the youth of America to turn away from the Leftist indoctrination they had received in grade school, in middle school, in high school and in college. He gave young Conservatives a platform. Using the Socratic method he, one student at a time, taught them to think for themselves, to question what they had been taught, to seek out facts. Charlie would talk to anyone about anything on his “Tell Me I Am Wrong” tours on college campuses. THAT is what made him so dangerous to Democrats and their dying ideology.
During the 2024 election, Turning Point helped Trump with get-out-the-vote operations in battleground states targeting smaller groups of engaged voters. He is credited with winning Arizona for Trump/Vance.
^This was Carter’s gift to the teachers' unions for campaigning for him.
