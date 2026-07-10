The“Get Real” pundits start this week’s discussion with George explaining how Muslims are destroying Western Civilization. When they immigrate they don’t go to other Muslim countries, they go to Western countries. The Quran teaches them to convert infidels to Islam. If intimidation, coercion or rape don’t work, kill them. George’s charity tried to establish a clinic in Uganda but the Indian colonizers who own 60% of the wealth would not let them. NYC’s mayor, a Communist & Islamist, owns millions in real estate in Uganda.

When Benjamin Franklin was leaving Independence Hall, then known as the Pennsylvania State House, where the Second Continental Congress was held, a women asked him: "Well, Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?" He replied “A Republic, Madam, if you can keep it.” Diane gives listeners a glimpse of what the 56 wealthy signers of the Declaration of Independence sacrificed to give freedom to their fellow countrymen.

Steve reminds us that “eternal vigilance” is the price of liberty. Our modern day failure to defend liberty has placed Americans’ freedom as risk. A biblical scholar & historian, Steve explains how liberty is based upon biblical truths, and how America was founded upon Christianity.

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on July 8th. This retired Oregon attorney joined them, via phone, from our mountain cabin in the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, near Mt. Rushmore. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

I Pledge My Life, My Fortune, My Sacred Honor Diane L. Gruber · Jul 4 This time of year, I think of what the 56 brave British subjects gave us 250 years ago. On the fourth of July, 1776 thirteen united colonies declared themselves to be free and independent states. We were no longer the ugly stepchildren of the British Empire. We were AMERICANS! Read full story