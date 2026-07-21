Since January 2025 there have been tens of thousands of Hate-Trump lunatics marching or rioting in the streets, screaming at Trump voters and anyone else they perceive to be a Trump supporter. Many of them were organized or co-organized by “Women’s March, Inc.” Regardless what the events are called, in a given community, they attract the same losers, misfits, haters, election deniers and screeching hyenas, over & over again. My husband and I live 7-8 months each year on the Long Beach Peninsula, at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, in the Dirty Blue State of Washington. Although the Liberal lunatics who live in our community of 12,000 to 15,000 (depending upon which stats you read) think they are in charge, ours is a Purple County. Pacific County voted for one Donald J. Trump three times.

According to Gemini: The Long Beach Peninsula leans politically conservative.

DID “WOMEN’S MARCH” LEADERS TELL THEIR HYENAS TO LIE?

A new phenomenon is developing among these screeching hyenas who hate the man who was elected in a landslide, hate all his polices and hate his supporters. The first time I heard a woman involved in the local January 11th sign making event for the January 18, 2025 “Women’s March” claim that “it was NOT political, that it was mainly action based” I knew she was lying. She worked for the hypocritical board of directors who were trying to protect the venue where these women gathered to paint their anti-Trump signs. The club which owns this venue had long claimed to have a “no politics” rule. Sponsoring this political event made hypocrites of them and they were desperate to gaslight those who noticed, asked questions and/or complained. The board had long applied the “no politics” rule to prevent groups whom the board of directors viewed as “right wing” from renting this venue.^ However, the board of directors hated President Trump so much they SPONSORED a “Women’s March” event so they did not have to charge the rental fee which they charge others.^

Residents who have lived on the peninsula much longer than me were not fooled. They have long called it a “club for Liberals.” The board shoved their hypocrisy in club members’ faces by publishing a photo, in the club’s monthly newspaper, of these hyenas with their newly painted signs in the building that is not supposed to hold any “political” events. Members got the hint. About 300 club members did not renew their memberships. THAT was one-third of the 900 members. Likely, these were mostly Trump voters who were insulted by the club sponsoring a Hate-Trump event just before he was sworn in. And Liberal members felt emboldened to harass those whom they perceived as Republicans.

The lying continues. Recently, two of the women who organized & advertised both the sign making event and the “Women’s March” march a week later recently attended (for the first time) this club’s board of directors meeting along with about 30 other election deniers. Except for one board member, this is a new board which includes two Conservatives and the hyenas can’t stand it! The same haters who have spent a whole lot of time attending Hate-Trump march after Hate Trump march (see below) came to this board meeting to intimidate the board into caving to their demands. Many of these visitors were not even members of this club.

HISTORY OF THE “WOMEN’S MARCH”

“Women’s March” was the FIRST anti-Trump organization to be created after one Donald J. Trump beat Queen Hillary in November 2016.* What the hell does “it was NOT political, it was mainly action based” mean? Of course, the “Women’s March” is “action based.” All political rallies, marches and riots are “action based.” The participants are not sleeping in the streets, cuddling up with their hate-Trump signs. Holding their signs, these hyenas are walking or running as they express their demands for rigged elections (such as the 2020 presidential election). Some are vandalizing property and assaulting others, or worse.

Officially registered with the IRS as Women’s March, Inc., Soros’ Tides Foundation is its major donor, funneling millions into “Women’s March’s” election denying infrastructure. Rebranded “The People’s March,” this Anti-Trump organization held national marches and riots on January 18, 2025** and March 8, 2025. The “Free America Walkout” was a nationwide event organized by “Women’s March, Inc.” on January 20, 2026. Then, to coincide with International Women’s Day, the Women’s March organization held yet another Hate-Trump event, this one over two days, March 7–8, 2026.

Why does “Women’s March, Inc.” keep changing the names of their Anti-Trump, Anti-MAGA events? Trying to make it look like these marches and riots are organized by different activists and different organizations? Of course! Trying to make it look like there are more people who hate Trump than there really are? Yep! That is the main reason they keep changing the names during Trump 47’s tenure. Keep in mind, a big Pew Research Center study was released in May 2009, just four months after Barack Hussein Obama, Jr. took office. Multiple polling groups tracked national political ideology, and the “liberal” demographic of Americans was only 19%. Respondents self-identified. They were not labeled by others. By contrast, 37% of surveyed respondents said they are “conservative” and another 37% identified as “moderate.” Gallup’s annual ideological tracking throughout 2009–2010 also hovered around 20% for self-identified liberals.

This begs the question: Why have Liberals, who are only 19-20% of the population nationwide, been in charge for decades? Put another way, until the Era of Trump, which started a decade ago, why have the voices of 74% of Americans been ignored?

THE SAME HYENAS ATTEND EVERY PROTEST

In the spring & summer of 2025 a survey was conducted of cellphones which pinged at the various Anti-Trump rallies & riots on the east coast. This showed that 80% of cellphones attended most of the rallies or riots within just the first few months of the Trump 47 Administration. Likely these 80% were paid protesters (the going rate is $45 per hour) who were driving to multiple events: Boston, NYC, Newark, Baltimore, DC and other cities on the Atlantic seaboard. This is true on the Long Beach Peninsula, Washington, as well. The same screeching hyenas attend again & again & again to vent their spleens at pedestrians and passing cars, many of whom I can identify on sight. Because we are not located in a major Democrat-ruined city, our hyenas are not paid. They attend because their lives are empty and they hate free & fair elections because Democrats can only win by cheating and lying.

Regardless the name of the Hate-Trump event: "Women's March" on January 18, 2025, the Democrats' "Economic Blackout" on February 28, 2025, the “Women’s March” on March 8, 2025, the "Tesla Takedown" March 29, 2025, the “Hands Off” on April 5th, 2025, the “No Kings” on June 14, 2025 organized by Women’s March, Inc.^^ the “No Kings” on October 18, 2025, the “Free America Walkout” on January 20, 2026 organized by Women’s March, Inc., the "ICE Out of Everywhere" rallies on January 31, 2026 organized by the Women's March, Inc. and the 50501 Movement, and the “No Kings” on March 28, 2026, it is the same haters making jackasses of themselves in public over & over & over again.

Follow me on X Diane L. Gruber

^In 2022, the board refused to rent to a man who wanted to show educational videos about the US Constitution. Too political they said. The board also refused to rent for the Law Enforcement Meet & Greet event just weeks after the Hate-Trump event. Apparently, they considered a public-invited police appreciation event to be political, too. They hid their plan to sponsor the “Women’s March” from the one Conservative member of the board.

*While “Women’s March, Inc.” continues to sponsor smaller targeted rallies, local chapter gatherings, and specialized community protests throughout the year, their large-scale annual “Women’s March” weekend events are typically anchored around mid-January (commemorating the original 2017 march​) or early March (for International Women’s Day).

**The board of directors turned over the building to these TDS patients so that they could make signs for the following weekend’s Women’s March on January 18, 2025.

^^While it was not marketed strictly under the standalone name "Women's March," they were a major co-sponsor and participant in the massive "No Kings" National Day of Action held on Saturday, June 14, 2025.





