AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Alan Devincentis's avatar
Alan Devincentis
1h

Hope people wake up to the fact they are being played. If the cheat is in this year, they can claim plausible deniability because there are so many “ protests”!

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Joey G's avatar
Joey G
2h

Excellent article!

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