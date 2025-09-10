The voter base is no longer Democrats vs Republicans. It is Insane vs Sane. It is MisFits vs Normal Americans. It is Layabouts vs Productive Citizens. It is America-Haters vs America-Lovers. It is Muslims vs Christians & Jews. And, it is Communists vs Freedom Lovers. At least these are the divides that residents in the biggest city in the nation, New York City, are currently grappling with.

19 JIHADISTS SLAUGHTERED 2,753 NEW YORKERS

The New York City primary election^ for mayor was underway on September 11, 2001 when 19 Jihadists (Muslims who had been taught to hate Americans’ freedoms) flew two hijacked commercial airplanes into the city’s landmark, the world famous Twin Towers, AKA World Trade Center, in Manhattan. The towers had stood as an identifiable part of the city’s skyline since 1968. The elections were, of course, suspended because voters were either huddling in fear in their homes, wondering would come next, or they were busy performing their duties as part of emergency response teams. It was all hands on deck: 343 firefighters and 71 law enforcement officers were killed trying to rescue victims from the towers. About 2,977 people, mostly Americans, died that day* because those who hijacked the planes viewed them as “Infidels.”

This writer still remembers watching medical personnel standing idle outside Emergency Rooms at hospitals throughout New York City, waiting for injured people to arrive. Relatively few victims made it that far, as they were most were slaughtered instantly when the planes hit, or soon thereafter. Some chose to jump rather than to be burned to death:

FAST FORWARD TO 2025: DEMS CHOSE A JIHADIST TO BE THEIR MAYORAL CANDIDATE

What the hell is wrong with the New Yorkers who chose to vote for the same type of enemy who turned into mass murderers on September 11, 2001? This was the biggest mass murder in world history. No one, not even Democrats’ favorite dictator, Hitler, could figure out how to slaughter that many people in, almost, a blink of an eye.

Ranked choice voting, which some Democrat-run jurisdictions have adopted in recent years as a means to never lose another election, helps outlier candidates, especially the freaks, misfits and those who obtain their ideas from Karl Marx’s “The Communist Manifesto.” It was published in 1848 and is “credited” with the slaughter & starvation of hundreds of millions of human beings over the following decades. This new form of voting helped a Jihadist to win the Democrat primary for NYC mayor, after he said he would confiscate private property and tax “whites” more than others.

This America-hater recently announced that he would open up the prison doors, allowing thousands of violent felons walk free among the law-abiding producers who make the city work. This announcement came after a career criminal slaughtered a Ukrainian refugee on public transit in Charlotte, North Carolina on August 22nd.

About 1,026,000 New Yorkers cast their ballots in June’s primary election, out of 5,126.000 registered voters. That is barely 20%. Of this tiny number, about half voted for the Communist Muslim Jihadist from Uganda who was mostly funded by billionaires George & Alex Soros and a billionaire heiress. If I have done my math correctly, a little over 10% of New Yorkers voted for a 34-year-old man who is supported by his wealthy parents, who hates Jews, hates “whites,” hates police, hates freedom for others, loves criminals, thinks he is superior to the working peons who live in NYC even though he has never held a job, and loves the idea of confiscating property and businesses from owners so he can experiment with others’ lives.

NOTE: The average age of New Yorkers is 38. Obviously, anyone under roughly age 30 has no memory of the horrors on September 11, 2001. Moreover, Mamdani recently admitted that most of his primary voters were Muslims.

“I am humbled by the support of more than 545,000 New Yorkers who voted for our campaign and am excited to expand this coalition even further as we defeat Eric Adams and win a city government that puts working people first,” Zohran Mamdani said shortly after his victory.

^The primary elections (with the same candidates) were re-run on September 25th, the general election was held as scheduled on November 6th, and Michael Bloomberg took office on the regularly appointed date of January 1, 2002. In 2019 the State of New York enacted a new law requiring all primary elections be held in June, instead of September.

*A third plane was flown into the Pentagon in Washington DC and a fourth plane crashed outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania after passengers fought back.