AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jer's avatar
Jer
2h

Sadly, the first paragraph nailed how SICK the D party of misfits is. There is NO HOPE for that party. It is, THANKFULLY, imploding on itself like Babylon!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Diane L. Gruber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture